IMO Accelerates Efficiency Goals

The Marine Environmental Protection Committee (MEPC) strengthened Energy Efficiency Design Indexes (EEDI) for Phase 3 for certain ship types by increasing the reduction rate and/or bringing forward the start date.

Phase 3 was initially covering the period from 2025 and onwards, mandating reduction rates of a 30% reduction calculated from a reference line representing the average efficiency for ships built between 2000 and 2010.

MEPC approved the accelerated entry into force by moving the date from 1 January 2025 to 1 January 2022 for some ship types, targeting LNG carriers, (some) Cruise passenger ships, General cargo ships, (some) Gas carriers, as well as container ships. The changes are up for final adoption at the next meeting in spring 2020.

The EEDI measures a minimum energy efficiency level per capacity mile (e.g. tonne mile) for different ship type and size segments. New ship design needs to meet the reference level for their ship type. The EEDI level has been tightened incrementally every five years, and now strengthened by moving the start date for Phase 3.

For container ships, the EEDI reduction rate is enhanced between 30 and 50 percent already from 2022 compared to the reference line. For the other ship types the reduction rates is generally 30 percent.

The MEPC also agreed to terms of reference for the introduction of a possible Phase 4 of EEDI requirements.

