IMO And Wista Seek Input To Women In Maritime Survey

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) and Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA) are asking companies to help them obtain baseline data on the number of women in maritime and oceans fields and the positions they occupy.

To do this, they have created a survey, which is to be filled out by company HR leaders.

“Our aim is to support implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by having comparable data that will assist us in creating programmes and proposing policies that will increase the participation of women in maritime,” IMO and WISTA writes.

BIMCO supports this goal, and we would like to encourage our members to complete the survey.

So, please help the industry by forwarding the survey to your HR leader. You can find it here: www.research.net/r/IndustryIMOWISTA

Source: BIMCO