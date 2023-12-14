IMO Assembly adopts budget, strategic plan

IMO 33rd Assembly adopted resolutions, including on budget, strategic plan and appointment of Secretary-General.

The IMO Assembly met for its 33rd session from 27 November – 6 December 2023. (Assembly photo gallery here). For the first time, plenary sessions of the Assembly were live- streamed* to the public.

Strategic Plan

The Assembly adopted the Strategic Plan for the six-year period 2024 to 2029. The eight strategic directions are:

SD 1: Ensure implementation of IMO instruments supported by capacity development

SD 2: Integrate new, emerging and advancing technologies in the regulatory framework

SD 3: Respond to climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping

SD 4: Continue to engage in ocean governance

SD 5: Enhance global facilitation, supply chain resilience and security of international trade

SD 6: Address the human element

SD 7: Ensure the regulatory effectiveness of international shipping

SD 8: Ensure organizational effectiveness

Budget and work programme

The Assembly adopted the Organization’s budget and work programme for 2024 and 2025.

The Organization’s results-based budget for the 2024-2025 biennium is £83,653,000 comprising an appropriation of £40,923,000 for 2024 and an appropriation of £42,730,000 for 2025. This will be largely financed by contributions from Member States, of £73,153,000, comprising £35,572,000 for 2024 and £37,581,000 for 2025.

Election of members of the IMO Council

A new 40-Member IMO Council for the 2024-2025 biennium was elected. Read more here.

The newly elected Council met on 7 December (for the Council’s 131st session) and re -elected its Chair: Mr. Victor Jiménez. (Spain) and Vice-Chair: Mrs. Amane Fethallah (Morocco).

Appointment of the Secretary-General

The Assembly approved the appointment of Mr. Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco (Republic of Panama) as IMO Secretary-General, for an initial four-year term starting on 1 January 2024.

The Assembly adopted an Assembly Resolution on Appreciation of the Services to the Organization of Mr. Kitack Lim.

Other resolutions

The Assembly adopted a number of resolutions on key aspects of the Organization’s work, including:

Guidelines on places of refuge for ships in need of assistance

Recommendations emanating from the joint action group to review the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the world’s transport workers and the global supply chain (JAG-TSC)

The enhancement of multilingualism

On the impact of the Russian armed invasion of Ukraine on international shipping

Implementation of the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, 2009

Urging Member States and all relevant stakeholders to promote actions to prevent illegal operations in the maritime sector by the ‘dark fleet’ or ‘shadow fleet’

Enhancing the framework of the fight against organized crime in the maritime sector

Survey Guidelines under the Harmonized System of Survey and Certification, 2023

2023 Non-exhaustive list of obligations under instruments relevant to the IMO Instruments Implementation Code (III Code)

Procedures for port State control, 2023

2023 Guidelines on the implementation of the ISM Code by Administrations

IMO Assembly

The Assembly is open to all 175 IMO Member States and three Associate Members. It is also attended by observers from intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations.

The Assembly is the highest Governing Body of the Organization and meets once every two years in regular sessions, but may also meet in an extraordinary session, if necessary. The Assembly is responsible for approving the work programme, the budget and determining the financial arrangements of the Organization. The Assembly also elects the Members of the Council. In addition, the Assembly adopts certain resolutions emanating from the five IMO Committees and endorses actions of the Council with respect to the admission of new intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations as observers. The Assembly also adopts amendments to certain treaties, if so provided therein.

Assembly opening

The meeting was opened by the outgoing President, H.E. Mr. Antonio Manuel R. Lagdameo, Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the United Nations.

The incoming President, H.R.H. Prince Khalid Bin Bandar Bin Sultan Al-Saud, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Saudi Arabia to the United Kingdom, addressed the Assembly.

The Assembly was addressed by the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Mr. Kitack Lim; and Lord Davies of Gower from the host country Government, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The 33rd Assembly elected its officers:

President of the Assembly: H.R.H. Prince Khalid Bin Bandar Bin Sultan Al-Saud, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Saudi Arabia.

First Vice-President: H.E. Ms. Saida Muna Tasneem, High Commissioner and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to IMO.

Second Vice-President, H.E. Mr. Juan Carlos Gamarra Skeels, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative of Peru to IMO.

Committee 1

Chair of Committee 1: Ms. Gillian Grant of Canada, Chair of the Legal Committee.

Vice-Chairs: Mr. Burak Aykan of Türkiye and H.E. Captain Ian Finley of the Cook Islands.

Committee 2

Chair of Committee 2: Dr. Harry Conway, Alternate Permanent Representative of Liberia to IMO and Chair of the Marine Environment Protection Committee. .

Vice-Chairs: Dr. Anita Mäkinen of Finland and Admiral Cristiano Aliperta of Palau.

Credentials Committee

Chair of the Credentials Committee: H.E. Mr. Giampaolo Bensaia of San Marino.

