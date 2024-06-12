IMO builds ballast water management awareness in Peru

A national workshop held in Lima, Peru (4-6 June) aims to equip government officials with the knowledge and skills needed to implement and enforce IMO’s Ballast Water Management Convention (BWM Convention).

The BWM Convention is intended to prevent the spread of harmful aquatic organisms from one region to another in ships’ ballast water, which is taken on board ships for stability.

Thirty-four officials received IMO training on the BWM Convention and related Guidelines; obligations of Parties under the Convention; compliance monitoring and enforcement for port State control; and risk mitigation.

Through presentations, group discussions and role-play exercises, the aim was to strengthen Peru’s national capacity for effective implementation and enforcement of the Convention. Peru ratified the BWM Convention in 2016.

The BWM Convention entered into force in 2017, representing a significant step towards protecting the marine environment, by preventing the transfer of invasive aquatic species by ship. The Convention requires all ships to manage their ballast water and sediments to a certain standard, according to a ship-specific management plan. All ships must also carry a Ballast Water Record Book and an International Ballast Water Management Certificate.

The workshop was organized by IMO and hosted by the General Directorate of Captaincies and Coast Guard, National Maritime Authority and delivered through IMO’s Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme (ITCP).

Source: IMO