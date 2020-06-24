IMO celebrates 10th anniversary of the annual Day of the Seafarer on 25 June

Seafarers are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, playing an essential role in maintaining the flow of vital goods, such as food, medicines and medical supplies. However, the crisis has led to difficult working conditions for seafarers, including uncertainties and difficulties about port access, re-supply, crew changeovers and repatriation.

This year, the Day of the Seafarer campaign calls on Member States to recognize seafarers as key workers – and to provide them with the support, assistance and travel options open to all key workers during the pandemic.

The 2020 Day of the Seafarer campaign pays tribute to seafarers, acknowledging their sacrifice and the issues they face.

In his Day of the Seafarer message, IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim highlights the unique and essential work of seafarers.

The video message is available

In support of the Day of the Seafarer campaign, IMO will be holding a webinar on the theme “Seafarers are key workers: Essential to shipping, essential to the world” on Wednesday 24 June.

More details are available on the IMO website

IMO has also released a FAQ page on crew changes and repatriation of seafarers

Source: The Standard Club