IMO heads to COP29 to promote net-zero framework for shipping

Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez will lead IMO’s delegation to the annual UN Climate Change Conference (COP 29) to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 11 to 22 November 2024.

The 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will bring together world leaders along with an estimated 40,000 delegates representing governments, civil society and the private sector for discussions on how to address climate change.

In line with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change under the UNFCCC, the global maritime sector has committed to ambitious goals of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from shipping by or around 2050, as outlined in the 2023 IMO Strategy to Reduce GHG Emissions from Ships.

At COP29, Secretary-General Dominguez will share the latest developments in delivering the Strategy, including those related to ongoing negotiations towards a new set of binding economic and technical ‘mid-term GHG reduction measures’ to decarbonize the maritime sector.

COP provides an opportunity to stress the importance of cooperation with the energy and financial sectors as well as with cargo owners, given shipping’s vital role in the world’s energy transition and as the engine of global trade.

Update on IMO’s work to address GHG emissions from ships

Ahead of COP 29, IMO has made a submission to the 61st session of the UNFCCC’s Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA 61) outlining the progress made and actions taken to date to support maritime climate action.

Among other issues, the paper covers the outcomes achieved at the 82nd session of IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 82) held in September/October 2024. At that meeting, the Committee advanced discussions on the proposed mid-term measures for GHG reduction, which include a global pricing mechanism for GHG emissions from ships and a global marine fuel standard. Member States identified areas of convergence and discussions resulted in a draft legal text – the “IMO Net-Zero Framework” – to be used as the basis for the next phase of talks.

The aim is to adopt these mid-term measures in late 2025, with a view to entry into force in 2027.

The submission will be presented to SBSTA 61 by the IMO Secretariat.

Maritime events at COP29

Secretary-General Dominguez will attend various events and bilateral meetings during the first week of COP. IMO’s Climate and Clean Air Team will also participate in a number of maritime-related activities at COP29 throughout the conference period.

A side event co-organized by IMO, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) (20 November, 3.00 to 4.30pm, Side Event Room 6) will focus on the theme: ‘Decarbonizing Transport: Policies & Strategies For Aviation, Maritime and Land.’

Source: IMO