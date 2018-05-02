IMO highlights GHG strategy at Bonn Climate Change talks

IMO has reported on the recent landmark adoption of an initial IMO Strategy on reduction of GHG emissions from ships at the Bonn Climate Change Conference (30 April-10 May).

IMO’s Edmund Hughes informed the opening of the plenary session that the vision set out in the strategy confirms IMO’s commitment to reducing GHG emissions from international shipping and, as a matter of urgency, to phasing them out as soon as possible in this century.

Mr. Hughes also highlighted further progress on related matters, including entry into force of mandatory requirements for the collection and reporting of ship fuel oil consumption data and the official launch of the Global Maritime Technology Cooperation Centres (MTCC) Network. IMO is reporting to the forty-eighth session of the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA), which is taking place in Bonn, Germany.

Source: IMO