IMO makes progress on net-zero framework for shipping

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has achieved key progress in negotiations towards a set of binding global regulations on the IMO net-zero framework, aimed at achieving the greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction objectives set out in the 2023 IMO Strategy on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships.

At the conclusion of the 82nd session of IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee held 30 September to 4 October 2024, Member States had identified further areas of convergence in their positions. They produced a draft legal text to use as a basis for ongoing talks around the proposed “mid-term measures” for GHG reduction, which are expected to be adopted in 2025.

These proposed “mid-term GHG reduction measures” (which build on previously adopted “short-term GHG reduction measures”) include a goal-based marine fuel standard that will phase in the mandatory use of fuels with less GHG intensity and a global maritime GHG emissions pricing mechanism. They are aimed at driving the international shipping industry’s transition to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by or around, i.e. close to, 2050.

Shaping the IMO net-zero framework

The draft legal text produced by MEPC 82 integrates inputs and proposals from Member States and international organizations on possible amendments to be made to the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL, Annex VI). If adopted, these amendments would incorporate the proposed new measures into international law.

Discussion also took place during the session on possible establishment of an IMO GHG Intensity Registry and an IMO fund/facility in order to facilitate the implementation of the technical and economic elements of the GHG reduction measures.

Closing the meeting, IMO Secretary-General Mr. Arsenio Dominguez commended the constructive atmosphere during this week’s discussions:

“I welcome your continued demonstrated commitment. It has allowed us to identify further areas of convergence on defining the legal framework for the IMO Net Zero Framework, that will effectively guide the next round of dialogue. I am convinced that at the next session, you will reach an agreement.”

The MEPC will hold its next session (MEPC 83) from 7 to 11 April 2025, where Members are expected to approve the amendments, ahead of their formal adoption in October 2025.

Next steps

A period of negotiations lies ahead between now and the next MEPC meeting, to resolve areas of divergence, and further refine the draft text before approval at MEPC 83 in April 2025 and adoption in Autumn 2025.

The Committee scheduled the following intersessional meetings to focus on further development of the mid-term measures:

Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions from Ships (ISWG-GHG 18) 17-21 February 2025; and

Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions from Ships (ISWG-GHG 19) during the week immediately before MEPC 83, scheduled for 7-11 April 2025.

The following meetings are also scheduled:

Intersessional Working Group on Air Pollution and Energy Efficiency (ISWG-APEE 1) during the week before MEPC 83 to continue work to address the identified challenges/gaps in the short-term GHG reduction measure, and develop draft amendments to existing instruments and/or develop new instruments;

One-day GHG-Expert Workshop (GHG-EW 6) to discuss the possible impacts of the basket of proposed mid-term measures on food security. Date to be confirmed.

Other key issues

In addition to GHG reduction matters, the Committee reached a number of important decisions, including:

Identification of challenges/gaps related to the short-term GHG reduction measure (CII) to facilitate its review;

Adoption of amendments to MARPOL Annex VI, designating the Canadian Arctic and the Norwegian Sea as Emission Control Areas for Nitrogen Oxides, Sulphur Oxides, and Particulate Matter;

Approval of the Action Plan for the Reduction of Underwater Noise from Commercial Shipping and associated guidance for the experience-building phase;

Approval of the Provisional Guidance on the Implementation of the Hong Kong and Basel Conventions regarding the transboundary movement of ships intended for recycling;

Advanced work aimed at reducing the environmental risks associated with the maritime transport of plastic pellets; and

Designation of the Nusa Penida Islands and Gili Matra Islands in Lombok Strait as a new Particularly Sensitive Sea Area.

Source: IMO