IMO Negotiations Continue: Crucial to Maintain Momentum

Negotiations about IMO regulations, which are planned to be adopted next year, are continuing at a meeting in London. Danish Shipping is present and working hard to secure, among other things, support for a pricing mechanism that can reduce the price gap between fossil and green fuels.

On Monday, the next meeting of the IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) begins in London, where the IMO’s 176 member countries are working to implement the major climate agreement from 2023.

The countries must agree on the regulation of global shipping, which is intended to help achieve the agreed target of climate-neutral shipping by 2050. This regulation must be adopted next year and implemented from 2027.

“It is important that we maintain the momentum created by last summer’s climate agreement. And although I do not expect any major breakthroughs at this meeting, it is incredibly important that the negotiations now intensify among all the key players. These are absolutely necessary steps on the way to hopefully a really good result,” said Nina Porst, Director of Climate, Environment, and Security at Danish Shipping.

Danish Shipping fully supports the ambition for global shipping to be climate-neutral by 2050.

“There are many different proposals on the table. And of course, some are better than others. There are several elements that are crucial for an agreement to be truly effective from the perspective of Danish Shipping. A pricing mechanism must be established that can reduce the price gap between fossil and green fuels. A technical mechanism must also be established to gradually reduce the greenhouse gas intensity of the fuel being consumed. And we need a ‘well-to-wake’ approach, where the full life cycle of fuels is taken into account,” said Nina Porst.

The IMO has 176 member countries with very different starting points and interests. A political agreement is needed that can unite these countries.

“There is a need for an agreement that also ensures support, including financial aid, for countries such as the so-called Small Island Developing States, which are particularly hard hit by climate change. We need an agreement that contributes to a just and equitable transition, where all countries participate,” said Nina Porst.

