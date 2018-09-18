IMO Praises Georgian Government’s Maritime Policy

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary General Kitack Lim praised the Georgian government’s maritime policy.

At the meeting with the Prime Minister of Georgia, Mamuka Bakhtadze, held as part of the International Maritime Forum in Batumi, the importance of developing maritime transport and Georgia’s role as an international investment, communications, transport, and logistics hub was noted.

Kitack Lim pointed out Georgia’s impressive progress in the development of maritime transport and commended the Georgian government’s plans to invest more in maritime education and to adopt significant tax cuts for companies operating in this sector and those providing services to such companies.

As Bakhtadze said, the Government of Georgia is always eager to share the experience and recommendations of the IMO in introducing modern technology and successfully developing maritime transport.

The IMO Secretary-General also met with the Foreign Minister of Georgia, David Zalkaliani.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) reports that the meeting focused on prospects for further deepening of cooperation between Georgia and the IMO.

The Minister underlined the fruitful cooperation between UN structures, including the IMO, and respective Georgian agencies in order to make significant contributions to the country’s maritime transport.

As Kitack Lim said, Georgia is an exemplary country with achievements and reforms in the region and the Black Sea basin. He thanked the Georgian side for its active work in the IMO and noted that the IMO will continue to work closely with Georgia.

Source: Georgia Today