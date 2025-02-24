IMO progresses talks on greenhouse gas reduction from shipping

International efforts to curb greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from shipping took a step forward as the IMO’s Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships (ISWG-GHG 18) concluded its latest round of discussions.

The IMO’s 2023 GHG Reduction Strategy commits Member States to adopting mid-term measures to reduce GHG emissions from ships in late 2025, including:

a technical element, namely a goal-based marine fuel standard regulating the phased reduction of a marine fuel’s GHG intensity; and

an economic element, on the basis of a maritime GHG emissions pricing mechanism.

The Intersessional Working Group continued discussions on proposals for these measures, using the draft text for an “IMO net-zero framework” agreed at the last meeting of the Marine Environment Protection Committee MEPC 82, as the basis.

This draft text integrates inputs and proposals from Member States and international organizations on possible amendments to be made to the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL, Annex VI). These amendments, if adopted, would incorporate the proposed mid-term measures into the treaty, which has 107 Parties representing 97% of world merchant shipping tonnage.

The aim of this week’s discussions was to further develop and streamline the draft amendments to MARPOL Annex VI.

Key topics covered include global marine fuel intensity regulations, the economic mechanism’s structure, organizational and operational aspects of the proposed ‘IMO Net-Zero Fund’, revenue disbursement, and potential food security impacts.

The Working Group agreed to keep all proposals for an economic element (GHG emissions pricing mechanism) under consideration and acknowledged potential “bridging options” suggested by some Member States. Efforts will continue toward defining amendments to MARPOL Annex VI that could achieve consensus approval at the next session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 83) on 7-11 April 2025.

Delegations reaffirmed their commitment to continue exploring possible ways to converge their positions and find common ground.

After reviewing the draft IMO net-zero framework, the Chair, in consultation with the Secretariat, prepared an updated version of the proposed MARPOL Annex VI amendments. This version consolidates areas of agreement and introduces new possible bridging options for further discussion. It will be annexed to the Group’s report to MEPC 83 as a “work-in-progress”, without preempting future changes, and will be further considered at the 19th meeting of the Intersessional Working Group (1-4 April 2025), ahead of MEPC 83.

Source: IMO