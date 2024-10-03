IMO Secretary-General calls for solutions, compromise at shipping climate talks

IMO Secretary-General Mr. Arsenio Dominguez has urged countries to focus on solutions and areas of convergence as ongoing negotiations for cutting emissions from ships begin this week in London.

The 82nd session of Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 82) runs from 30 September to 4 October, bringing together representatives from across the globe to discuss crucial environmental issues under IMO’s remit.

On top of the agenda is tackling climate change through the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from international shipping.

The IMO is set to adopt a new set of binding mid-term GHG reduction measures in late 2025. MEPC82 is expected to make headway on the draft legal text to mandate these measures, which include a global fuel standard and global pricing mechanism for GHG emissions from shipping, in international law. The aim is to accelerate the progress toward achieving net-zero shipping by or around, i.e., close to 2050.

Secretary-General Dominguez said: “As we approach the final sessions of the Committee before the decision is made in autumn next year, I urge you to concentrate on our key objectives: identifying areas for compromise; addressing the concerns as we progress in this transition, and seeking solutions that are acceptable to all… It is important to remember that we all share the same goals here at IMO.”

Groundwork for discussions has been laid by the Intersessional Working Group on GHG Emissions (ISWG-GHG 17) which met ahead of MEPC82, from 23 to 27 September. The Working Group prepared a consolidated version of possible draft amendments to the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL, Annex VI), based on inputs from Member States, which will provide the basis for discussions this week, with the understanding that it would not prejudge any possible future changes to its contents and/or structure as deliberations progress.

In addition to GHG emissions, MEPC 82 will discuss energy efficiency of ships, marine plastic litter, ballast water management, air pollution prevention, underwater noise and other key issues.

MEPC 82 is chaired by Dr. Harry Conway of Liberia, supported by the Vice-Chair, Mr. Hanqiang Tan of Singapore.

Source: IMO