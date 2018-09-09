IMO secretary general set for Tehran visit

International Maritime Organization(IMO) Secretary General Kitack Lim will arrive in Tehran on Saturday to attend a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the organization, as announced by the head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO).

Mohammad Rastad said IMO’s secretary general visiting Tehran is a good opportunity to introduce Iran’s maritime capabilities to the world, PMO news portal published.

This is an important maritime event in Iran and it shows the great maritime status of the country as Iran is among the 20 countries in the world in terms of ownership of the ships and vessels, the official noted.

The World Maritime Day theme for 2018 is “IMO 70: Our Heritage – Better Shipping for a Better Future”, as published on the organization’s website.

Source: Tehran Times