IMO Secretary-General: Statement on suspected tanker attacks

IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim has condemned the suspected attacks on two tankers off the coast of Oman that occurred earlier on Thursday (13 June).

Speaking during the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) 101st session at IMO Headquarters in London, Secretary-General Lim said:

“These suspected attacks, coupled with the attacks in the UAE last month, concern me greatly. IMO has developed a comprehensive regime of regulation through the ISPS Code and the SUA Conventions and Protocols to prevent and respond to unprovoked, unlawful attacks on merchant shipping.

The threat to ships and their crews, peaceably going about their business, is intolerable. I urge all Member States to redouble their efforts to work together to find a lasting solution to ensure the safety and security of international shipping around the globe and protection of the marine environment.

I will carefully review the results of the investigations, once they are completed, to consider if additional IMO action is warranted.”

Source: IMO