IMO sets International Day for Women in Maritime

The IMO Assembly has adopted a resolution proclaiming an International Day for Women in Maritime, to be observed on 18 May every year.

The Assembly is meeting for its 32nd session from 6-15 December.

The observance will celebrate women in the industry and is intended to promote the recruitment, retention and sustained employment of women in the maritime sector, raise the profile of women in maritime, strengthen IMO’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5 (gender equality) and support work to address the current gender imbalance in maritime.

The resolution invites IMO Member States, the maritime industry, and all others in the maritime endeavour to promote and celebrate the International Day for Women in Maritime in an appropriate and meaningful manner.

IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim said: “This day for women in maritime will further efforts to achieve SDG 5 on gender equality. It is a perfect follow-on action to the 2019 theme of empowering women in maritime and the Assembly resolution adopted in 2019. I am pleased that the Member States have joined in the call to achieve a barrier-free environment for women, so that all women can participate fully, safely and without hindrance in the activities of the maritime community, including seafaring and shipbuilding.”

The proposal to establish an International Day for Women in Maritime was approved by IMO’s Technical Cooperation Committee (TC) in September 2021 and subsequently endorsed by the IMO Council in November 2021.

Source: IMO