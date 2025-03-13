IMO: Statement on the loss of seafarers in the attack on a merchant ship in Odesa

Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization, Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, has issued a statement following an attack in Odesa on 11 March:

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of seafarers in the recent attack in Odesa, which has claimed the lives of four seafarers. My thoughts and condolences are with the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives, as well as those who were injured.

Seafarers ensure the continuous flow of essential goods that sustain communities worldwide. They must never become targets in conflicts beyond their control. We must reaffirm our collective commitment to their safety and well-being.

I reiterate my call to all parties involved to work together to ensure that such acts of violence against innocent seafarers and shipping do not continue. International shipping should never become a casualty in the broader geopolitical landscape.

The IMO remains committed to supporting efforts to improve the safety of all those who work in the global maritime industry.”

Source: IMO