IMO Sub-Committee on Human Element, Training and Watchkeeping (HTW 11)

The 11th session of the IMO’s Sub-Committee on Human Element, Training and Watchkeeping (HTW 11) was held from 10 to 14 February 2025. HTW 11 agreed on interim generic guidelines for the development of training provisions for seafarers on ships using alternative fuels and technologies, and the development of specific guidelines for ships using methyl/ethyl alcohol as fuel was initiated. A comprehensive revision of the STCW Convention and Code was pro- gressed to address experiences, challenges and technological advancements.

Meeting highlights

•Agreed on generic interim guidelines on training for seafar- ers on ships using alternative fuels and new technologies

•Initiated the development of specific guidance on training for seafarers on ships using methyl/ethyl alcohol as fuel

•Progressed a comprehensive revision of the STCW Conven- tion and Code

•Agreed that detailed training requirements for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) should be developed when the new MASS Code is finalized

•Validated various IMO model courses to support course developers in developing training programmes for sea- farers

Role of the human element

Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS)

The prospect of autonomous ships operating internationally with little or no human intervention has triggered the development of a non-mandatory, goal-based code for such cargo ships.

The code, which is under development in the Maritime Safety Committee, will address both autonomous and remote operations, and is planned to be finalized by 2026. The code is also intended to become mandatory once sufficient experi- ence has been gained from its application.

The new MASS Code is expected to contain high-level train- ing provisions only. HTW 11 noted that detailed training

requirements need to be developed at a later stage, when the technical requirements of the code have been finalized.

HTW further agreed that STCW Regulation I/13, outlining how trials should be conducted, would apply also to the conduct of MASS trials.

Comprehensive review of the STCW Convention and Code

The STCW Convention and Code establishes the minimum training, certification and watchkeeping standards for seafar- ers worldwide. HTW 11 progressed a comprehensive review of the 1978 STCW Convention and Code to address inconsist- encies and to improve the provisions based on experiences and new technologies.

Phase 1 of the revision, which identified over 500 gaps, was now considered to be complete. Issues identified include, for example, outdated training requirements, emerging tech- nologies, digitalization, cybersecurity awareness and psy- chological safety. The work will now move on to the drafting of amendments in a Phase 2, starting with Chapter II (Master and Deck department) and Chapter III (Engine department).

The road map for the comprehensive revision of the STCW Con- vention and Code was updated to reflect the large number of gaps identified. The work is now targeting completion in 2031.

STCW oversight and verification

HTW 11 recognized that improvements are needed to the current STCW oversight and verification processes.

A Correspondence Group will consider both the STCW oversight system and the IMO Member State Audit Scheme (IMSAS), with a view to enhance the STCW oversight and veri- fication processes, until HTW 12 in 2026.

Information related to medical practitioners and medical certificates

HTW 11 finalized a draft MSC resolution on the “Accessibility of information on seafarer medical certificates and medical practitioners recognized for conducting seafarer medical examinations”.

The resolution encourages parties to use the IMO’s Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS) portal to inform stakeholders about their official websites where the validity of seafarer medical certificates can be verified, and to provide access to their registers of recognized medical practitioners..

The draft resolution will be submitted to MSC 110 (June 2025) for approval.

Training for seafarers on ships using alternative fuels

The decarbonization of shipping will entail the need for relevant training standards and requirements for seafarers to handle new types of marine fuels and new technologies.

HTW 11 initiated the consideration of training provisions for seafarers on ships using alternative fuels and new technologies.

Generic interim guidelines were developed, and it was further agreed to develop specific guidelines for each fuel or technology. HTW 11 initiated work on training for seafarers on ships using methyl/ethyl alcohol as fuel.

The generic interim guidelines on training for seafarers on ships using alternative fuels and new technologies to support the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from inter- national shipping will be submitted to MSC 110 (June 2025) for approval.

The work on fuel-specific guidelines will continue in a Cor- respondence Group until HTW 12 in 2026.

Model training courses

IMO model courses intend to assist instructors in developing training programmes for seafarers as per the International Convention of Standards of Training, Certification and Watch- keeping for Seafarers (STCW), 1978. The model courses are subject to regular review to ensure that they are consistent with the current IMO instruments and reflect best practices and modern technologies.

HTW 11 validated the following model courses:

•1.25 General operator’s certificate for the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) – GOC

•1.26 Restricted operator’s certificate for the Global Mari- time Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) – ROC

•3.20 Company Security Officer

•3.21 Port Facility Security Officer

•3.23 Actions to be taken to prevent acts of piracy and armed robbery

Model courses planned for validation at HTW 12 include courses on chemical and oil tankers, as well as personal safety and social responsibility. New courses for fishermen are under development with a view to finalization for HTW 13 and HTW 14.

Recommendation

As HTW is a Sub-Committee, all decisions concerning rules, regulations and dates are subject to further consideration and approval by the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) and the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), as relevant. DNV recommends that our customers monitor the outcome of MSC 110 in June 2025.

