IMO: Supporting the Western Balkans to strengthen compliance with seafarer training standards

Governments in the Western Balkans area of Europe have gained a deeper understanding of the communication requirements they must fulfil to help ensure that their national maritime training procedures and institutions meet global standards set by IMO.

A regional workshop took place in Tivat, Montenegro (23-27 September) to support the implementation of Regulations I/7 and I/8 of the 1978 International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW Convention).

The STCW Convention sets out minimum standards for training and qualifications for the global maritime industry, supporting competent, well-trained, and qualified professionals, both on board and ashore, ensuring the safety and efficiency of the maritime operations.

Regulations I/7 and I/8 require Parties to submit information to the IMO Secretary-General regarding national procedures to authorize, accredit, or approve seafarers’ training and examinations, medical fitness, and competency assessments to ensure they comply with the STCW Convention.

This information includes, among other things, details about national policies on education and training, legal and administrative measures to ensure compliance, and a summary of the courses, training programmes, examinations and assessments for each certificate issued.

The workshop, recognizing the challenges in implementing the provisions of the STCW Convention, aimed to raise awareness about the importance of communication of information and conducting independent evaluations. These efforts are crucial in helping meet certification requirements and ensuring the highest standards of maritime safety and professionalism.

The workshop was attended by 17 participants from five countries (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Serbia, and Moldova), including representatives from governments and maritime academies, officials from the maritime administration, and training instructors responsible for implementing the STCW Convention.

The workshop was arranged in cooperation with the Maritime Authority of Montenegro.

Source: IMO