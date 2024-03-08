Recent News

  

IMO welcomes 176th Member State

in International Shipping News 08/03/2024

The Kyrgyz Republic has become the latest State to join the International Maritime Organization (IMO). IMO now has 176 Member States.

Kyrgyzstan deposited its instrument of acceptance to the IMO Convention with the United Nations with effect from  27 February 2024.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez announced the new Member State to delegates attending the Sub-Committee on Ship Systems and Equipment (SSE 10), wholeheartedly welcoming Kyrgyzstan to the IMO family.
Source: IMO

