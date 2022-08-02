Recent News

  

IMO welcomes first ship departure under Black Sea Grain Initiative

IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim has welcomed the departure from Odesa of the first commercial ship to leave the port under the United Nations supported Black Sea Grain Initiative to establish a humanitarian maritime corridor for the safe passage of ships from Ukraine.

The M/V Razoni is the first commercial ship to leave Ukraine’s port of Odesa since 26 February 2022. The ship is bound for the port of Tripoli, Lebanon, carrying a cargo of 26,527 tonnes of corn.

“I am pleased to see the first departure. The immense work by the UN and the relevant parties has now come to fruition. IMO will continue to do everything to support safe and secure shipping and ensure the safety of seafarers,” Mr. Lim said.
Source: IMO

