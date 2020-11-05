IMO’s World Maritime University “pandemic” students graduate

Maritime leaders of tomorrow from 79 countries have graduated from the World Maritime University (WMU) in the Class of 2020. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, four small graduation ceremonies were held at WMU (from 31 October to 1 November) to honour the graduates. They are now ready to return home and promote safe, secure, environmentally sound, efficient and sustainable shipping on clean oceans.

WMU President, Dr Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, delivered welcome remarks at each of the four ceremonies. She highlighted that the Class of 2020 will always be remembered for their strength and resilience in pursuing and completing their studies amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video message, IMO’s Kitack Lim, the first International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General and WMU Chancellor to hold a MSc degree from WMU, told the graduates, “ I trust you to use your new expertise for the benefit of all of us, and that you will foster sustainable development in support of achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. When you are advising or representing your country, or when you are negotiating with international partners, you will rely on the education and training that you have received at the World Maritime University.”

Source: IMO