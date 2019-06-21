Recent News

  
Home / World Economy / World Economy News / Impact of further U.S. tariffs on Chinese economy likely limited – regulator in People’s Daily

Impact of further U.S. tariffs on Chinese economy likely limited – regulator in People’s Daily

in World Economy News 21/06/2019

The impact of additional U.S. tariffs on the Chinese economy will be very limited, the head of the banking and insurance regulator, Guo Shuqing, wrote in an article in the People’s Daily newspaper on Friday.

Guo, also the top Communist Party official at the People’s Bank of China, said fluctuations in the yuan exchange rate were normal in the short term but over a longer horizon the currency would not continue to lose value given China’s economic fundamentals.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Michael Perry)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software