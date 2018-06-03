Impact on European aluminum market from US tariffs moderate: sources

Several European market sources said Friday they did not expect a huge short-term change of metal flows following US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the EU, Canada and Mexico.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced Thursday that Trump would not extend the tariff exemption the US granted the EU, Canada and Mexico in March. The 25% tariff on steel imports and 10% tariff on aluminum imports instead became effective Friday.

A couple of sources were taken by surprise that Canada was not exempted, as it accounts for 50% of total US imports. In 2017, US imported 2.48 million mt of unwrought aluminum from Canada, according to US import data.

On the back of that, some European trade sources expressed their fear that Canadian metal could find its way into Europe, where it is duty exempt.

One trader said he was bearish on European market because cleared metal in the US could last for a couple of months of consumption and so Canadian metal should find its way elsewhere.

A second trader stated that Canadian metal could replace Russian metal subject to sanctions and added that Europe could end up with excess material if US sanctions on Rusal were finally lifted.

“It’s a scenario,” but the “US will still need metal, a third trader said.

A majority of market participants believed the possibility of Canadian metal flowing in to Europe was not very high at least in the short term.

“I don’t think there is an arb right now to ship metal,” a fourth European trader said, with a fifth trader commenting that according to his calculations the profit was marginal.

“I don’t see a big change, Canadians are well-placed in the US,” a fifth trader said. “Maybe some unplaced units could find their way to Europe,” he continued.

“There might be a window at some point for metal to flow into Europe but in the long-term Midwest should remain at a certain level to attract units,” a sixth trader. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Canada is eventually exempted in two-three months.”

Source: Platts