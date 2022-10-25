Imperial Petroleum Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter And Nine Months 2022 Financial And Operating Results

Imperial Petroleum Inc., the smallest of the 4 shipping companies of the vafias group announces record breakingresults!

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

• Fleet operational utilization of 86.3% in Q3 22’ – with a predominant presence in the spot market.

• Delivery of our second dry bulk handysize carrier the Eco Angelbay on October 19, 2022.

• Revenues of $42.6 million – up $ 31.3 million or 277% up from Q2 22’.

• Net income of $15.5 million – up $15.4 million or 15,400% from Q2 22’ and equivalent to approximately 23% of our current market capitalization.

• EBITDA of $18.7 million in Q3 22’ up $15.7 million or 523% from Q2 22’.

• Cash and time deposits of $92.4 million as of September 30, 2022 which is 1.3 times higher than our current market cap.

Third Quarter 2022 Results:

▪ Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $42.6 million, an increase of $38.5 million, or 939.0%, compared to revenues of $4.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to the increase of our average fleet by approximately four vessels and a noticeable improvement in charter rates.

▪ Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $18.4 million and $4.9 million, respectively, compared to $0.7 million and $1.9 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The $17.7 million increase in voyage expenses is mainly due to the increase in the spot days of our fleet by 456 days (786%) and the rise in bunker prices. This quarter we incurred $1.2 million of voyage costs due to the repositioning of three of our product tankers for a total period of 42 days. The $3.0 million increase in vessels’ operating expenses, was primarily due to the increase in the average number of our vessels and one of our product tankers coming off a bareboat charter during the third quarter of 2022.

▪ Depreciation for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was $3.4 million and $2.2 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of our vessels.

▪ Interest and finance costs for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were $0.3 million and $0.004 million, respectively. The increase is mainly attributable to the interest expense incurred relating to our loan agreement entered into in November 2021.

▪ As a result of the above, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $15.5 million, compared to net loss of $0.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Shares amounted to $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding, basic, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 190.3 million.

▪ Earnings per share, basic, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $0.08, compared to a loss per share of $0.19 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $18.7 million. Reconciliations of EBITDA to Net (Loss)/Income are set forth below.

▪ An average of 8.1 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 4.0 vessels for the same period of 2021.

Nine Months 2022 Results:

▪ Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, amounted to $59.1 million, an increase of $45.7 million, or 341.0%, compared to revenues of $13.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to the increase in the average number of our vessels and improved market conditions resulting to higher rates particularly in the spot market.

▪ Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $23.3 million and $10.0 million, respectively, compared to $2.7 million and $5.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The $20.6 million increase in voyage expenses is mainly due to the increase in the spot days of our fleet by 495 days (207.1%) and the rise in daily bunker cost by approximately $16,000. The $4.4 million increase in vessels’ operating expenses, was primarily due to the increase in the average number of our vessels and one of our product tankers coming off a bareboat charter during the third quarter of 2022.

▪ Depreciation for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $8.3 million, a $1.8 million increase from $6.5 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels.

▪ Interest and finance costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were $0.7 million and $0.007 million, respectively. The increase is mainly attributable to the interest expense incurred relating to our loan agreement entered into in November 2021.

▪ As a result of the above, the Company reported net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 of $15.8 million, compared to a net loss of $2.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The weighted average number of shares outstanding for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 107.5 million. Earnings per share, basic,for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $0.13, compared to a loss per share of $0.45 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

▪ EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $24.4 million. Reconciliations of EBITDA to Net (Loss)/Income are set forth below.

▪ An average of 6.05 vessels were owned by the Company during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 4.00 vessels for the same period of 2021.

▪ As of September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $62.4 million and total debt, net of deferred finance charges, amounted to $42.4 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022 debt repayments amounted to $2.4 million.

CEO Harry Vafias Commented

This quarter’s unprecedented profitability growth is solid proof that our company’s strategy is paying off. With the capital recently raised we have managed to grow our fleet, maximize our profitability, substantially increase our cash flow and create value to our investors. As a result of having acquired six vessels in a course of ten months, we generated net income of $15.5 million in a single quarter which is 15,400% higher than our profit in Q2 22’ and is equivalent to 23% of our current market capitalization; We incurred moderate debt during the quarter, maintaining a healthy capital structure with $42.4 million of debt while preserving afree cash balance available for further fleet expansion of about $92 million. Given the strong market fundamentals and the promising charter rate environment and by taking advantage of our efficient management of our expanded fleet, we believe that we will achieve strong results and generate significant cash flow going forward. However, the valuation of our shares of common stock does not reflect our strong financial performance and capital available to fund our growth prospects.

