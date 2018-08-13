Implementation of AO Tag SCP programme

Recent News

  

In the 1st half of 2018, AO Taganrog Sea Commercial Port (TagSCP, a company of UCL Holding) invested USD 2 million into the programme on the development of its port infrastructure, which is a 11-pct increase, year-on-year.

The bulk of the amount was allocated for implementation of the port’s investment project on acquiring of two full-circle electrical rail cranes. Aist RPS-640 portal cranes with the capacity of up to 32 tonnes will be fitted with 10 cbm grabs. The new cranes will let the company improve performance and efficiency of dry bulk cargo handling at Berths No2 and No 3. Besides, the company acquired a HYUNDAI HL760-9S loader with a 4 cbm bucket intended for transshipment of dry bulk cargo.

Moreover, TagSCP purchased a 5 cbm grain handling grab required for a SENNEBOGEN handling machine, a big bag spreader and a grip-type tilter for steel coils, which will let improve safety, efficiency and quality of handling operations. To ensure heating of oil products and to reduce loss of pressure when handling this type of cargo the company acquired and installed one more fuel oil heater.

The company also acquired an electrically powered pump station of NER-type for operation with hydraulic tools used during installation/dismantling/repair operations.

In order to increase useful capacity of its facilities for accepting, accumulation and storing of dry bulk cargo the port will purchase protective structures of reinforces concrete (300 units).

Besides, investment programme of TagCSP includes a package of measures focused on improvement of safety and fire prevention. Among key activities in the reporting period was the replacement of high-voltage equipment, laying and connecting of a high-voltage bridle cable between the port’s substations as well as replacement of gas metering unit.
