Implementing electronic data exchange – new data model published

The latest version of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Data Model (version 3.11.0) has been published (read more here). This version includes a new Message Implementation Guide (MIG), providing practical guidance for implementing part of the IMO Compendium on Facilitation and Electronic business.

The IMO FAL MIG provides additional technical information, in addition to the semantic definitions, for implementing ship reporting formalities outlined in the Convention on Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic (FAL). The MIG has been developed following cooperation between the WCO and the IMO.

The IMO Compendium is a tool for software developers that design the systems needed to support transmission, receipt, and response via electronic data exchange of information required for the arrival, stay, and departure of the ship, persons, and cargo to a port.

The IMO Compendium consists of an IMO Data Set and IMO Reference Data Model agreed by the main organizations involved in the development of standards for the electronic exchange of information related to the FAL Convention: the WCO, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Watch the video here.

The WCO Data Model is a compilation of clearly structured, harmonized, standardized and reusable sets of data definitions and electronic messages designed to meet operational and legal requirements of cross-border regulatory agencies, including customs.

The WCO DM package is published in the free-of-charge DM App: http://datamodel.wcoomd.org.

Source: IMO