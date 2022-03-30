Imported coal prices to jump 55% in Apr-Jun, impact Indian firms: ICRA

Supply disruption owing to the Russia-Ukraine conflict could push the price of imported coal by 45-55% in Q1FY23 compared to the previous quarter, ICRA said on Monday, cautioning that coal prices are expected to stay elevated throughout the next financial year.

The sharp price rise assumes special significance as India’s coal stocks in the run-up to the peak summer months, as per the rating agency, remain quite low. Coal stocks this month in Coal India’s pitheads and thermal power generation stations at 74 mt was nearly half of what it had last year (128 mt).

“Prices of imported coal are poised to spike by 45-55% Q-o-Q in Q1 FY2023 as markets face supply disruption following the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russia remains a key supplier of coal in the seaborne market, accounting for 17% and 10% of the international trade in thermal coal and coking coal respectively,” ICRA said in a report.

Besides, ICRA estimates that India’s domestic coal demand is expected to grow by a modest 5-6% in FY2023 owing to gradual recovery in economic activity.

The rating agency said that the price rise could “severely” impact domestic users of imported coal. A growing number of Western power utilities are also looking to voluntarily place an embargo on Russian coal supplies, which is leading to disruptions in the normal coal trade flows, ICRA said.

The report also said that there is a possibility of the prevailing abnormally high international coal prices moderating as the seaborne market could gradually readjust to the new trade channels following the imposition of sanctions on Russia.

On Sunday, the Union Minister for Steel Ramchandra Prasad Singh said that India is leaning towards continuing to import coking coal from Russia.

Source: Livemint