Importing hydrogen – the next step

Port of Antwerp and Port of Zeebrugge are taking the next step for the importation of hydrogen by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Chile. A feasibility study had previously confirmed that importing renewable energy is achievable both from a technical and economic point of view.

Importing renewable energy is essential if we are to achieve a carbon-neutral society by the year 2050. Generating solar and wind energy in Belgium alone will not be sufficient. That is why we will be importing wind and sun from countries were both are available in abundance. When importing energy, hydrogen molecules are used as a storage medium for transportation purposes.

Important partnership with Chile

During the COP26, Port of Antwerp, Port of Zeebrugge and the Chilean Minister of Energy signed an MOU on 4 November 2021 with the aim of setting up flows of renewable hydrogen between Chile and Western Europe. This collaboration forms the next major step that will lead to the start-up of green energy production, the setting up of the intercontinental logistical chain and of the logistics that will be required in Belgium’s seaports and their hinterland.