Imports, exports railway cargo throughput of China’s land port exceeds 10 mln tonnes

As a cargo train loaded with iron ore arrived in Erenhot, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, on Wednesday, the tally of import and export cargo throughput of Erenhot’s railway port broke the 10-million-tonne mark.

The railway port of Erenhot is a crucial transportation hub on both the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor and the middle corridor of the China-Europe freight train service.

Erenhot has handled 12,000 China-Europe freight train trips since the service was launched in 2013.

The railway port of Erenhot, since this year, has boosted coordination with customs authorities, border control authorities, enterprises, and the Mongolian side to guarantee the stable and efficient operation of the China-Europe freight trains.

