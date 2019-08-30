Impressive Line-up of Roundtable Panellists for Inaugural Indian Register of Shipping LISW Event

Leading classification society, the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), has recruited an impressive list of panellists for its inaugural event at London International Shipping Week.

To be held at the America Square Conference Centre, the panel will be made up of some of the industry’s most respected senior level decision makers including Brian Johnson, Chief Executive – Maritime Safety, MCGA, UK, Dennis Petropoulos, Chairman, Baltic Exchange, Savraj Mehta, CCO North of England P&I Club, and Lars Lange, Secretary General, IUMI. They will be joined by Mr Suresh Sinha and Mr Arun Sharma, MD and Executive Chairman of IRClass respectively.

Key industry issues will be discussed including industry perspectives on achieving the IMO’s GHG goals and the industry’s expectations on the future role of classification societies.

The Rt. Hon. Nusrat Ghani MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Maritime, Department for Transport, UK will be making some opening remarks at the event.

“IRClass is really proud to be putting on this event which will debate important issues that the maritime industry is facing and the need for cooperation across different sectors to achieve the goals set out by the IMO. As the current Chair of IACS, I am also interested to seek inputs on how classification societies can develop to meet the changing needs of the industry rather than concentrating purely on technical matters as it has done in the past,” said Mr Arun Sharma, Executive Chairman of IRClass.

Source: Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass)