Impressive: The New Railway Bridge Kattwyk

It is one of the most important infrastructure projects in the Port of Hamburg in recent years: the New Railway Bridge Kattwyk. It ensures that car and train traffic are braided apart and thus optimises the flow of traffic across the Süderelbe. The New Railway Bridge Kattwyk is unique: the central lifting section is raised 80 m above sea level and, with a clearance height of 53 m above sea level, clears the way for shipping traffic. In the process, 2000 tonnes are moved with the help of gravity.

After twelve years of construction, the bridge was opened on schedule. More about this impressive structure can be seen in this episode of PORT IS WHAT WE DO.

Source: Hamburg Port Authority