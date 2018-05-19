Improved reporting formalities are crucial

Administrative burdens must be removed and reporting formalities on port calls must be digitized. An amendment to the Reporting Formalities Directive will facilitate the life of shipping companies and strengthen maritime transport within the EU. Danish Shipping welcomes the European Commission’s recently presented proposal for improvement.

Earlier this year, 13 EU member states with Denmark in the forefront, urged the Commission to present an ambitious proposal for revision of the reporting formalities. The proposal was presented on Thursday this week.

In the proposal, the Commission identifies three issues in the current legislation: Lack of harmonized interfaces, data formats and reporting procedures, it only brings together some of the legal reporting obligations faced by ships as well as the insufficient sharing and reuse of already reported data. These challenges have continually been pointed out by Danish Shipping, so it is positive that the Commission now addresses them directly.

The proposal minimizes the administrative burdens and benefits maritime competitiveness. In addition, the Commission estimates that the proposal will lead to a modal shift, shifting freight to sea transport from primarily road, equivalent to 3.4 billion tonnes-kilometres in 2030. This will result in a CO2-reduction of 1.8 million tonnes CO2.

“It is very positive that politicians are responsive to addressing the many burdens that the practical national implementation in which the current directive unfortunately has resulted, contrary to the intention. We look forward to take a closer look at the proposal, but for sure, the member states need to be ambitious,” says Casper Andersen, Director of EU Affairs at Danish Shipping.

Alternative to road transport

Danish Shipping urges the EU member states to be ambitious and dare to put an end to the administrative burdens imposed on EU shipping companies.

“The way in which the directive has been implemented nationally needs to be confronted. It has resulted in a wide variety of different procedures for what and how to report on port operations in EU member states and ports. This is an untenable situation when the ambition of the EU is to make maritime transport more competitive,” says Casper Andersen.

Putting an end to administrative burdens will increase efficiency and make shipping more competitive. This will also mitigate some of the congestion problems that several countries across Europe are struggling with, as well as increasing road safety. Danish Shipping hopes that the revision can create a maritime transport system in the EU which ensures traffic equality between sea and road transport.

“We hope that the revision can ensure increased efficiency and create traffic equality between modes of transport, thus improving the competitiveness of maritime transport. Danish Shipping finds it crucial to confront the current regime which is expensive and creates frustrations in shipping companies and the logistics chain affecting the wider European economy,” says Casper Andersen.

The purpose of the current legislation was to harmonize reporting formalities for the ships. The countries have however failed to harmonize data requirements, data formats or digital access and have consequently increased the administrative burden.

