Improved Supply-Demand Balance to Widen Margins for APAC Steel Producers

An improving supply-demand dynamic is likely to benefit APAC steel producers, resulting in a wider industry margin, to be further supported by moderating costs for key raw materials, says Fitch Ratings in a new report.

Chinese steel apparent consumption remained flat yoy in 9M23, with strong infrastructure and manufacturing sector investment making up for the weak property sector. Crude steel production was up by 1.7%, with producers anticipating higher demand in 2H23. We expect production cuts in 4Q23 to drive up average selling prices and widen industry margin.

We expect carbon emission reduction efforts, which require large investment and R&D, to drive industry consolidation, while the recent low-margin environment will phase out smaller high-cost producers. We expect further consolidation to be led by state-owned entities, as smaller private producers are likely to lack financial capability and support from financial institutions.

Indian steel majors plan to expand domestic capacity, given healthy demand, as the country experiences economic growth and rising per capita steel use. Healthy cost positions should also allow for increased exports, offsetting any weakness in domestic growth.

The steel industry makes up more than 15% of China’s and 12% of India’s carbon emissions. China’s leading steel makers plan to cut emissions to meet the government’s dual-carbon policy targets, which aim to peak emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Indian peers have also set up decarbonisation strategies with a mix of initiatives. We expect spending on new technology and facility upgrades for decarbonisation to strain steel makers’ financial performance if operational cash flow is insufficient.

