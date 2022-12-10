IMRF announces new CEO

Caroline Jupe, the IMRF’s Head of Fundraising & Projects, will replace Theresa Crossley following her retirement next year

The International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF) has announced the appointment of Caroline Jupe as the organisation’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective from 1 February 2023.

She will replace Theresa Crossley who will be retiring next year following a five-year tenure but remaining in a support role to help with preparations for the IMRF’s World Maritime Rescue Congress, which will be held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, in June 2023.

Dean Lawrence, IMRF Chair, said, “We are delighted that Caroline has emerged as the best candidate from a strong field of applicants. Her commitment to supporting IMRF members, combined with her enthusiasm and vision for the organisation, really shines through. We are confident that she is the right person to build on the huge progress that has been made in the past five years and to lead the organisation into the next stage of its development.

“We would like to thank Theresa Crossley, our outgoing CEO, who has guided the organisation through a challenging time and leaves it in a stronger position than it was when she joined us,” he added.

Caroline joined the IMRF in March 2016 as Fundraising Manager before becoming the organisation’s Head of Fundraising & Projects. She has played a key role in the development of several IMRF initiatives designed to improve the capabilities and best practices of search-and-rescue organisations around the world.

These include #WomenInSAR, which aims to increase the representation of women in the maritime sector, and #SARyouOK?, a campaign to increase awareness of mental health and wellbeing issues faced by SAR personnel.

“Maritime SAR is constantly evolving in response to new challenges, but we are stronger when we face those challenges – and work out solutions – together. That sharing of experience is at the heart of the IMRF and I am really excited to have the opportunity to lead this fantastic organisation as it continues to support the development of global SAR,” Caroline said.

As of the end of 2021, the IMRF has 123 members from 53 countries.

Source: IMRF