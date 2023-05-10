IMRF: Global maritime search and rescue community urged to highlight operational excellence

Nominations have opened for this year’s International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF) annual awards, which looks to recognise volunteer and professional maritime search and rescue (SAR) personnel from around the world.

This year’s awards, which will be the eighth to take place, will also focus on those who have dedicated their lives to developing maritime SAR services, as well as those developing innovative technology and equipment, and those encouraging more women to enter a traditionally male-dominated sector.

“Every day, maritime SAR volunteers and professionals do everything they can do to help those in distress at sea, but we should not take their work for granted. The IMRF Awards are our way of highlighting the incredible work done by men and women, 365 days a year, to keep us all safe at sea, as well as showcasing new equipment and technologies that are making SAR operations more effective,” says Caroline Jupe, Chief Executive Officer of the IMRF.

“The entire global maritime SAR community continues to innovate to tackle complex operational challenges, particularly as issues surrounding climate change and the climate transition will have a major impact on maritime industries and communities. The IMRF Awards are our way of giving back to those looking to safeguard our future,” she adds.

This year’s awards will have five categories that are open for nominations:

Individual: For Outstanding Individual Contribution to Maritime SAR Operations

Team: For Outstanding Team Contribution to Maritime SAR Operations#

Innovation & Technology: For Innovation and Technology in the field of Maritime SAR

Vladimir Maksimov Award for Lifetime Achievement: For Lifetime Achievement in the Maritime SAR Sector. This award is sponsored by Inmarsat, the world leader in global mobile satellite communications, providing safety communications at sea since its inception by the International Maritime Organization in 1979 (www.inmarsat.com).

#WomeninSAR Award: For an individual, who has made an outstanding contribution to improving equality of opportunity for women and girls in Maritime SAR. This award is sponsored by HamiltonJet, the developer of waterjet and control systems that deliver manoeuvrable, reliable and safe propulsion for SAR vessels (www.hamiltonjet.com).

The closing date for nominations is 31 July 2023 and the shortlist will be announced on 29 September 2023. The winners will be announced on 18 October 2023.

Nominations can be submitted online here: https://www.international-maritime-rescue.org/imrf-awards-2023-nomination-form

Source: IMRF