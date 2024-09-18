IMTRA Becomes Supplier For Isover’s U Seaprotect® Insulation In The United States

IMTRA, the leading manufacturer and importer of quality solutions and products for the marine, energy and transportation markets, announced today that they will be stocking and supplying Isover’s U SeaProtect® insulation for the United States marine industry.

Isover’s U SeaProtect insulation is part of Isover’s ULTIMATE line, which uses proprietary, cutting-edge technology to create the most refined stone wool products. The process fabricates stone wool with longer fiber strands compared to traditional stone wool. This allows for more bend without breaking and reduced thickness and weight while offering industry-leading performance in fire-resistance, thermal efficiency or acoustic attenuation.

U SeaProtect is up to 45% lighter than conventional stone wool, and it is thinner by 60%, allowing for easier transport, storage and even installation. Mounting time, costs and material waste are reduced by diminishing the necessity of cutting and trimming due to the product’s bendability. Its lighter weight also aids in reducing a vessel’s overall weight, leading to further savings in fuel and emissions. U SeaProtect’s streamlined production process also lowers procurement costs, resulting in further reduction of a project’s overall price tag.

“We’re very pleased to be working with Isover to supply U SeaProtect in the United States,” said Eric MacDonald, director of commercial sales, IMTRA. “This is a product that vastly enhances operational efficiencies, reduces environmental impacts, and offers significant cost savings. We are very excited to begin getting it into the hands of our North American customers and helping them take full advantage of these innovations.”

Isover’s U SeaProtect insulation meets the strict International Maritime Organization rules, providing certified acoustic, thermal and fire protections for commercial vessels, military vessels, cruise ships, yachts and OEM marine constructions.

