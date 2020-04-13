In 2019 a good harvest of most crops, lower output of potatoes and of almost all late fruit species

According to statistical data on agricultural crop production in 2019, the total output of cereals weighed around 642,000 tons. More than half was grain maize.

The total output of the main bread cereals – wheat and spelt – was almost 140,000 tons, by almost 15% more than in 2018, despite being sown on a slightly smaller area (by 4%). The average yield was 5.2 tons per hectare, which is 18% more than in 2018 and 6% more than the 10-year average. All other stubble cereals also yielded well. The total output of barley weighed around 102,500 tons, rye and maslin almost 4,500 tons and triticale almost 27,000 tons. Most of the harvested cereals was grain maize. Although maize for grains yielded less compared to last year’s exceptional harvest (by 2%), with 9.3 tons per hectare it was still 15% above the 10-year average.

Poor potato harvest, excelent harvest of sugar beet

65,958 tons of potatoes were produced, which is almost 10% less than in 2018. The average yield was 23.6 tons per hectare, 5% lower than the 10-year average.

Sugar beet yielded excellent. Despite small area (184 hectares), total output weighed 11,282 tons, or on average 61.2 tons per hactare, which is by 38% better than the 10-year average, when sugar beet was cultivated in Slovenia on a larger scale (1997-2006).

Less hops, on smaller area

The area of hop fields slightly decreased for the first time in seven years. Hops was grown on 1,616 hectares, which is by 3% smaller area than in the previous year. It also yielded less. On average, 1.6 tons of dried hop cones was produced per hectare, or by 11% less. The total output of hops weighed 2,572 tons (16% less than in 2018).

Slightly less green fodder from arable land, also produced on smaller area, good yield of dried hay from permanent glassland

Green maze was produced on 30,150 hectares, which is almost the same area as in 2018, but it yielded less (46.2 tons per hectare or by 4% less). The total output in fresh green mass was 1,393,670 tons. Clovers and lucerne were cultivated on 11% smaller area (on 8,520 hectares) and they yielded similar as in 2018 (7.0 tons per hectare). The total output weighed 59,789 tons. Other grasses and grass-clover mictures yielded better than in the previous season (7.0 tons per hectare or by 4%). Together 167,518 tons of dried grasses and clovers were produced. Permanent grassland yielded well. Total output was 1,620,189 tons, which is similar as in the preivous year, when we also recorded a good harvest.

Less fruit from orchard plantations than in the previous exceptional year

In orchard plantations 69,050 tons of fruit was produced, which is 35% lessthan in the previous exceptional year. Almost all fruit species yielded less, except apricots, of which 919 tons was produced, the most in the last decade. Apples yielded on average 23.9 tons per hectare, total output was 54,272 tons, or by 37% less than in 2018 and by 17% less than the 10-year average. The average yield of pears was 13.9 tons per hectare (by 16% less than the 10-year average), peaches and nectarines yielded 15.1 tons per hectare. Strawberries also yielded slightly less. The average yield of 17.3 tons per hectare was 5% under the 10-year average.

Winegrowers produced 105,035 tons of grapes

The grape harvest in the vineyards was slightly worse than last year’s exceptional, but still better than the average of the last ten years. White wine varieties yielded slightly better than red wine varieties, with 6.9 tons per hectare by 5% above the 10-year average. Total output of white grapes from vineyards weighed 74,114 tons. Red varieties did slightly worse, with 6.5 tons per hectare they were by 2% under the 10-year average. In total 30,921 tons of red grapes were produced.

