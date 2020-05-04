In 2020 Oil Crisis, Russia Seen Coming Out On Top This Time

Russia will survive the current oil crisis. This won’t be like the old Soviet Union days, when oil at $10 a barrel destroyed the system. Modern Russia is tapped into capital markets. It has dollars. Lots of them. Like $563 billion in international reserves to be exact, second only to China in terms of emerging market central bank funds. Sorry, Putin haters. Russia’s got this.

Conservative as ever, Russia is only spending on keeping its working class safe from the ongoing pandemic emanating from China. As a result of expanding the safety night temporarily, like most countries, Russia will experience a sharp deterioration in government coffers – including a 5.5% primary budget balance deficit.

This year’s outlook will mark a sea change from the 0.8% surplus previously forecasted, BNP Paribas economist Luiz Peixoto, doesn’t see this hurting Russia’s ability to finance its debts. Debt to-GDP there is less than 35% of GDP.

“No downgrade,” Peixoto says. “Russia does not seem particularly at risk of a credit rating downgrade despite the impending shock. Our (credit) simulator indicated a rating upgrade,” he says.

Equity investors like Russia because it’s cheaper than ever.

“We bought Gazprom, Norilsk Nickel and X5 and are looking to buy more Yandex YNDX,” says Arent Thijsen, a fund manager for Blauwtulp Wealth Management in The Netherlands. “A lot of Russian equities are very cheap right now and have unexpectedly solid growth,” he says.

Source: Forbes