In 2021, 14 petroleum liquids pipeline projects were completed in the United States

In 2021, pipeline companies completed 14 petroleum liquids pipelines projects in the United States, according to our recently updated Liquids Pipeline Projects Database. This total includes seven crude oil pipeline projects and seven hydrocarbon gas liquids pipeline projects; no petroleum product pipeline projects were completed last year.

Of the 14 completed projects:

Six projects were new pipelines.

Five projects were expansions of existing systems.

Two projects reversed the direction that the commodity flowed on the pipeline.

One project was a change in the commodity carried by the pipeline.

Our Liquids Pipeline Projects Database contains information about projects at various stages of construction. During 2021, 11 projects were announced and 2 projects were listed as under construction. An additional 10 projects were permanently canceled, and 5 projects were put on temporary hold as of the end of 2021.

Notable completions in 2021:

Enbridge—Line 3 and Line 61 are two expansion projects that transport crude oil from Alberta, Canada, to Illinois. Line 3 goes from Alberta, Canada, to Superior, Wisconsin. Line 61 goes from Superior, Wisconsin, to Pontiac, Illinois.

Marathon Pipe Line—Capline Reversal project reversed the direction of the pipeline to a south-flowing pipeline that originates in Patoka, Illinois and flows down to various terminals in St. James, Louisiana.

Energy Transfer—Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) Expansion project increased capacity by 180,000 barrels per day along the DAPL system by adding horsepower and a few modifications and upgrades at pump stations. The DAPL system runs from North Dakota, through South Dakota and Iowa, and ends near Patoka, Illinois.

Our Liquids Pipeline Projects Database compiles information on more than 250 future, ongoing, and past liquids pipeline projects in the United States. These pipelines carry crude oil, hydrocarbon gas liquids, and petroleum products—which include gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and other refinery products. This database includes projects that date back to 2010. Our database contains project types, start dates, capacity, mileage, geographic information, and project status. We track expanded, reversed, converted, and new pipeline projects.

Some projects are related to each other and may carry the same fuels to their final destination. As a result, adding together the capacity of all projects would result in overestimating or double-counting some pipeline capacity.

The Liquids Pipeline Projects Database complements our natural gas pipeline projects table. We update our Liquids Pipeline Projects Database based on the best available information from pipeline company websites, trade press reports, and government documents, such as U.S. State Department permits for border crossings. We update the database twice each year. The data reflect reported plans and do not reflect our assumptions on the likelihood or timing of project completion.

Source: EIA