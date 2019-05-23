In Debate Over Fed Holdings, Officials Seek Maximum Recession-Fighting Firepower

Federal Reserve officials began a formal debate at its latest policy meeting around the task of determining the composition of Treasury securities the central bank would hold after it ends the runoff of its asset portfolio.

The debate is focused on how to manage a mix of Treasury bills, notes and bonds to give the central bank the most firepower possible to stimulate the economy in another economic downturn. This composition will matter greatly to markets, with implications for the economy and monetary policy because lower short-term interest rates leave the Fed with less room to cut them to fight a recession.

The minutes showed officials reached no conclusions at their April 30-May 1 meeting. They also indicated no clear consensus and that officials are in no hurry to reach one.

The minutes indicated the latest discussion “is a cacophony,” said Jim Vogel, an interest-rate strategist at FTN Financial, and suggest a conclusion might not be reached this year.

Officials decided in March that for now, they will maintain holdings in a way that reflects the outstanding composition of Treasury securities.

Officials have announced the runoff of their $3.9 trillion asset portfolio will end after September. At some point after that, the holdings will start to grow again.

In response to the financial crisis, the Fed purchased trillions of dollars of mortgage-backed securities and longer-dated Treasurys between 2008 and 2014 to spur growth. Officials believe holding long-term securities stimulates financial markets and the economy by lowering long-term rates and driving investors into stocks and bonds. They think a portfolio weighted toward short-term Treasurys provides little stimulus.

Before the 2008 crisis, the average maturity of the Fed’s Treasury holdings was less than four years. Now, it is around nine years. The average maturity of all Treasury debt outstanding is nearly six years.

A staff presentation at the latest meeting offered two different approaches to the composition question. One would weigh the holdings toward shorter-maturity holdings, returning the portfolio composition to something that reflects its precrisis configuration.

A second option would maintain a mix of short-, medium- and long-term securities in proportions that would reflect the outstanding Treasury market.

Under the theory that buying and holding longer-term securities provides more stimulus, the first approach would be less stimulative to financial markets.

Several participants liked this option because it would allow the Fed to immediately provide stimulus in a downturn without increasing its balance sheet. Instead of buying bonds, the Fed could replace short-term securities with longer-term securities.

“A number of participants judged that it would be desirable to structure the [Fed’s] portfolio in a way that would provide more capacity” to toggle between short- and longer-term securities in a downturn, the minutes said.

But others raised concerns because in such a bid to provide more firepower, the Fed could make policy more restrictive. This could cause even lower rates to prevail over the long run, leaving the Fed with less room to cut rates in any downturn.

Several Fed officials judged that the second approach would “be well aligned with the committee’s previous statements that changes in the target range for the federal-funds rate are the primary means by which the committee adjusts the stance of policy,” the minutes said.

A further consideration is how fast to transition to a new approach. One way to alleviate concerns about moving to a shorter-maturity portfolio would be to do so very gradually.

Staff presentations at the latest meeting outlined potential market impacts under a “gradual” and an “accelerated” transition path.

“Several participants noted that a gradual pace of transition could help avoid unwanted effects on financial conditions,” the minutes said, even though officials conceded that the paths outlined in staff presentations would take “many years to complete.”

Source: Dow Jones