In Early March, Signs Pointed To A Decrease In The Growth Of VLCC Dirty Tonne Days From Ag To China, While A Strengthening Momentum Was Recorded In Market Rates

The resurgence in market rates for the VLCC AG-China route during the initial week of March was notable, primarily fueled by a tightening supply attributed to a significant drop in vessel activity in Ras Tanura compared to the peak observed at the end of February. Despite a downward trend in tonne days on the demand side of the AG-China route, recent market rates suggest a potential uptick, indicating dynamic shifts in the market. Meanwhile, in other crude tanker segments, Aframax Med rates continued their upward trajectory, albeit with a slight decrease in tonne days growth since the end of February. This indicates a mixed scenario across different crude tanker segments.

As we move into the second half of March, it remains to be seen whether the firmness observed in VLCC AG-China rates will persist.In terms of oil flows, despite no outstanding increases in dirty shipments from AG in the first quarter compared to last year, there’s notable evidence of higher monthly volumes from the United States to European destinations. However, February saw no substantial rise in Chinese crude oil imports from Russia. Instead, there were sudden surges in shipments from Venezuela to both China and the United States, highlighting notable shifts in global oil trade dynamics that merit close monitoring.

SECTION 1/ FREIGHT

Market Rates (WS)

‘Dirty’ WS Mixed​

VLCC – Suezmax – Aframax

The initial week of March witnessed a notable surge in momentum for VLCC AG-China rates and Aframax Med rates. However, the sentiment remains subdued for the Suezmax Wafr-Cont and Baltic-Med route. It remains uncertain whether this sentiment will persist into the latter half of March.

VLCC MEG-China freight rates climbed to 74WS, reflecting a remarkable 20% increase over the course of a single week. However, it’s worth noting that this figure remains significantly below the peak of WS100 observed in the same period the previous year, before mid-March.

Suezmax freight rates for shipments originating from West Africa to continental Europe still hover at previous weekly levels of a little above 100WS, indicating a yearly decrease of 24%. At the same time, in the Suez Baltic Med route, rates fell to 108WS, marking a notable 36% annual drop.

Aframax Med freight rates surged to 150WS, marking a notable increase of nearly 20 points compared to the previous week. However, recent sentiment suggests an 18% decrease when compared to levels observed during a similar week one year ago

‘Product’ WS

LR2 Weaker

LR2 AG freight rates continued their downward trend in March, reaching 155 WS, which is nearly 5 points lower than the levels observed the previous week. It appears that the recent momentum has approached a potential bottom, but it remains to be seen whether this downward trend will persist in the coming days of March, possibly dropping to levels below 150 WS.

LR1 Weaker

Panamax Carib-to-USG rates dropped below 300WS, around 270 WS, 20% weaker than in a comparable week a year ago.

‘Clean’

MR Mixed

MR1 rates for shipments from the Baltic continent have begun to decline, hovering around 320WS, indicating a decrease of 20 points compared to the previous week. Despite this dip, they remain 13% higher than the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, MR2 rates for shipments from the continent to the USAC fell to 195 WS, marking a significant 25% decrease compared to the figures from the previous week.

SECTION 2/ SUPPLY

‘Dirty’ (#vessels) Mixed

Recent weekly data reveals a noteworthy decrease in the number of vessels for the VLCC Ras Tanura segment. Furthermore, towards the end of February, there was an increase noted in the Aframax Primorsk segment, and in early March, signs of a further rise in the Suez Wafr Bonny segment were confirmed.

VLCC Ras Tanura: The ship count has dipped below the annual average of 40, following a recent spike observed two weeks ago. This recent downward movement has contributed to the firmness of freight rates in early March.

Suezmax Wafr: The current ship count stands at over 80, marking a notable increase of more than 20 compared to the levels recorded two weeks ago.

Aframax Primorsk: The current number of ships has risen to over 40, more than doubling from the low recorded in week 6.

Aframax Med Novo: The number of vessels has remained consistent, hovering around the annual average of 10 over the last two weeks. There are currently no early signs indicating a potential drop below the recent levels recorded.

‘Clean’

LR2 (#vessels) Decreasing

MR (#vessels) Mixed

​​​​

Clean LR2 AG Jubail: After showing signs of an increase towards the end of February, there has been a return to a downward trend, with levels gradually decreasing to the annual average of 9.

Clean MR: Vessel activity for MR1 Algeria Skikda remained below the annual average over the last two weeks. Meanwhile, in MR2 Amsterdam, the number of vessels continued to increase, maintaining the upward trend seen in the previous two weeks, with levels rising to more than 50 in early March.

SECTION 3/ DEMAND (Tonne Days)

​​‘Dirty’ Mixed

Dirty tonne days: In the initial week of March, a consistent decline is observed in the growth of tonne days for VLCC and Aframax vessels. However, intriguingly, recent data highlights a notable uptick in tonne days for Suezmax vessels over the past two weeks

‘Clean’ Decreasing

​​​​​Panamax tonne days: After previous weeks of a steady growth throughout the month of February, the first days of March brought a decrease, but still recent levels are higher than the low recorded during week 2.

Clean MR tonne days: The growth of tonne days for MR1 and MR2 vessel sizes exhibited a declining trend. However, there’s a discernible discrepancy in the pace of growth between the two. Specifically, MR1 vessels appear to maintain a more robust growth trajectory compared to MR2 vessels.

Source: By Maria Bertzeletou, Signal Group, https://go.signalocean.com/e/983831/Account-Login/2py66n/388616338/h/JfcZdIn73O743PR5SsgPdDb0bi7B723aLQhltCEYkGc