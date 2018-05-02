In Europe, Gas Is King

Natural gas demand in Europe is growing at a remarkable pace, according to a report published last week. And this growth is set to quicken over the next five years. This isn’t just about market forces – it’s the result of concerted European Union policy.

The report, published by the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, concludes that EU laws including the cap-and-trade Emissions Trading Scheme and new rules for power installations are pushing the share of gas in the EU’s energy mix up.

Natural gas demand in Europe increased by five percent last year, the third yearly increase in a row, reaching 548 bcm. The strongest growth was in Germany, France, the UK, Italy and the Netherlands.

Natural gas demand in Europe already rose significantly in the 1990s, peaking at 25% of consumption in 2010 before falling in the years thereafter due, in part, to difficulties of security of supply in Russia. But though those difficulties have not abated, the gas proportion is rocketing up again because of EU policy, and will shortly match those 2010 highs.

The EU’s 2010 industrial emissions directive, which set efficiency requirements and emissions limits for power plants, has a had a particular effect, the report concludes. These limits are expected to effectively ban all but the cleanest coal plants in the next five years. And gas is replacing that coal supply.

Though coal accounts for 20% of EU energy supply today, this is expected to decrease significantly within the next five years because of decisions to phase out coal in several countries including France (by 2022) and the UK (by 2025).

At the same time, the cost differential between gas and coal and oil is growing. The market stability reserve introduced in the most recent reform of the emissions trading scheme will make power generation within Europe more expensive, in many cases, than importing it.

And while nuclear remains the cheapest form of power in the long term, political decisions in several countries including Germany will see nuclear power phased out.

Supply

An increased reliance on gas, at the expense of coal and nuclear, will require more gas imports. The preferred supplier for the EU is Norway, but the reality is that for the foreseeable future, the largest supplier is going to be Russia.

Poland, which still uses little gas and is heavily reliant on domestic coal, has been siting energy security fears in its resistance to new EU laws that favour gas. Poland has also been the leading country blocking authorisation of a proposed new gas pipeline from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea.

The EU is looking at possible alternatives for gas supplies from the South, including the South Stream project to bring gas to the EU from Azerbaijan. The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, has highlighted the emissions-reduction benefits of switching from coal to gas.

But this has rankled climate campaigners, who say EU lawmakers are being too positive on gas and are making investments in new projects that will lock the EU into gas dependency for many years to come. They say this money should instead be invested in renewable energy and efficiency improvements.

The Oxford Institute study predicts an energy landscape in five years in which gas is king in Europe. Policymakers and energy stakeholders will certainly be taking this into account when devising their long-term planning. It would appear that Europe’s gas lock-in is already well under way.

