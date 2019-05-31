In swipe at the US, China says provoking trade disputes is ‘naked economic terrorism’

Provoking trade disputes is “naked economic terrorism”, a senior Chinese diplomat said, as China and the United States moved towards the end of the first year of a trade war that showed no sign of ending soon.

Chinese vice-foreign minister Zhang Hanhui said China opposed the use of “big sticks” such as trade sanctions, tariffs and protectionism.

“We oppose a trade war but are not afraid of a trade war. This kind of deliberately provoking trade disputes is naked economic terrorism, economic homicide, economic bullying,” Zhang said when asked about the trade war.

Everyone lost, he added, addressing a briefing on President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Russia next week, where the leader will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and speak at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“This trade clash will have a serious negative effect on global economic development and recovery,” Zhang said.

“We will definitely properly deal with all external challenges, do our own thing well, develop our economy, and continue to raise the living standards of our two peoples,” he said, referring to China and Russia.

“At the same time, we have the confidence, resolve and ability to safeguard our country’s sovereignty, security, respect and security and development interests.”

Trade tensions between Washington and Beijing increased this month after the US accused China of having “reneged” on promises to make structural changes to its economic practices.

Washington imposed additional tariffs of up to 25 per cent on US$200 billion of Chinese goods, prompting China to retaliate.

From combative missives in state media and flag-waving on social media, to a mobilisation of diplomats to get its message out, China has intensified its criticism of Washington since the US increased tariffs and blacklisted Chinese technology giant Huawei.

On Thursday, a broadcaster from Chinese state broadcaster CGTN and a Fox Business host staged a live debate

about the China-US frictions on the US cable network.

China has rebuffed US complaints about lack of access to its economy for foreign companies, forced technology transfers and intellectual property protection, and has repeatedly promised further economic reforms.

Speaking at a separate forum in Beijing, Wang Zhaoxing, a vice-chairman of China’s banking and insurance regulator, said the last four decades of the country’s economic reforms had shown that “openness brings progress, shutting off brings backwardness”.

“It is undeniable that the current economic globalisation has indeed encountered some new problems and new challenges,” Wang said.

“However, the solution is not to return to protectionism and unilateralism.”

