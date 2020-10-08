In the heart of the maritime hub: NSB GROUP opens office in Singapore

With the opening of NSB Shipmanagement Pte. Ltd. the NSB GROUP consolidates its position in the important maritime location of Singapore. The experienced fleet manager Panneer Selvam heads the office and will expand the network of the maritime competence service provider based in Buxtehude, for the Southeast Asia region. Buxtehude / Singapore – Panneer Selvam went to sea as a Chief Engineer, looked after various types of ships as a technical manager, and was most recently responsible for the care of more than 120 ships with size classes up to 11,800 TEU as a fleet manager.

He has also overseen more than 50 new construction projects consisting of container vessels, bulk-carriers, and multi-purpose vessels. Since October 1st, Panner Selvam is the General / Technical Manager of the NSB GROUP in Singapore. “Thanks to Mr. Selvam, we strengthen our expertise and thus he is contributing to the NSB GROUP’s goal. Our customers will particularly benefit from his many years of experience as an engineer at sea, coupled with his excellent background as a fleet manager and new construction supervision”, says Tim Ponath, Chief Executive Officer of REEDEREI NSB, Member of NSB GROUP.

“With Panneer Selvam, our office in Singapore is new in many ways,” adds Christian Sinz, who is responsible for NSB Shipmanagement together with Dirk Kleinekampmann as Managing Director. “NSB Shipmanagement is an independent company but works closely with the NSB headquarters. Mr. Selvam will contribute to deepening the NSB GROUP network. With digital solutions, we use synergies in the technical infrastructure by sharing common databases and systems in our global corporate network.”

“We are also strengthening the location in Germany with this step,” explains Markus Thewes, Chief Commercial Officer of NSB. “This cooperation gives us a major advantage right now, as business trips to Singapore, the heart of the maritime economy, have been drastically reduced due to the global corona pandemic. In addition, there is Selvam’s excellent regional expertise, which we can also benefit from on a permanent basis. I’m looking forward to working with Selvam”, emphasizes Markus Thewes.

Source: NSB Group