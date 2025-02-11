IN12 – Planned Navigation Corridors – AMSA Marine Notice 09/2024

Club would like highlight to Members Marine Notice 09/2024, issued by Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), on Voyage Planning and Execution within Planned Navigation Corridors.

The AMSA Notice 09/2024 notice is intended to ensure that navigation corridors are used appropriately when planning on ECDIS and to ensure that a voyage plan approved by the ship’s Master is executed within the planned navigation corridor so far as is reasonably practicable. Key points include:

Voyage Planning: A detailed passage plan is to be plotted on an ECDIS whilst also factoring in the intended XTD/XTL (cross track distances or limits) from berth to berth for each leg with the route check function being used to check for charted hazards. The plan ensures the vessel remains within a safe, pre-approved safety corridor. Safety Contours: The safety contour setting should be set at the safety depth and defines “No-Go” areas to avoid imminent danger. Deviation from the Planned Route: Any deviation from the corridor should be carefully considered. Departing from the approved navigation corridor into the safety margin requires additional caution to maintain situational awareness since this area has not been electronically verified, and may not have been pre checked or approved by the Master. Non-urgent deviations require consultation with the Master. Port State Control Inspections: A deficiency may be considered where an Australian PSC Officer finds: