Inaugural Caribbean bunker workshop fuels green discussions

Greenhouse gas emissions and the challenge of meeting stringent global targets on sulphur and CO2 were centre stage during lively discussions as the Maritime Authority of Jamaica hosted the inaugural International Bunker Industry Association’s (IBIA) annual bunkering conference.

Welcoming international and Caribbean delegates, MAJ Director General, Rear Admiral Peter Brady, said: “Jamaica is fortunate to host what could arguably be the first major global maritime fuel event after the IMO’s MEPC meeting last week, which has imposed the strict sulphur cap standards on maritime fuel. I dare say we may very well set not only the tone but also the spate of discussions on this delicate but inescapable matter”

Entitled ‘Fuelling a New Era in the Caribbean’, the conference took place from April 17-19, 2018 at the Hyatt Ziva Hotel, Montego Bay, Jamaica. Its core aim was to highlight the growth and development of Jamaica’s bunkering industry among global players. Located at the heart of the Caribbean, Jamaica is ideally positioned to provide maritime and logistics services to the Americas.

A training workshop, which was over-subscribed, was held on the first day, delivered by IBIA Board member Nigel Draffin and attended by bunker suppliers, operators, surveyors, and regulators, which focussed on technical and commercial issues including bunker disputes and LNG bunkering. It also considered today’s technology requirements and examined international practices. A tour of Jamaica’s Port of Montego Bay with its new LNG terminal concluded the packed programme.

Vibrant and informative debates considered subjects ranging from the future for bunkering in the Americas and Caribbean to how to adapt to new rules and new fuels – particularly topical in the light of the IMO’s recently adopted strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The conference was officially opened by Dr the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, Jamaica’s Minister of Science, Energy and Technology and the Hon. Minister Robert Montague delivered the keynote address during the closing gala dinner.

Captain Steven Spence, Director of Safety, Environment and Certification at the MAJ said: “This was an excellent opportunity for Jamaica’s bunkering sector to showcase its business to an international audience, with varied networking opportunities and access to international expertise.”

Source: Maritime Authority of Jamaica