Ince announces new heads of Energy and Infrastructure Practice

London International legal and professional services firm Ince has today announced the appointments of Gillie Belsham and Chris Kidd as co-heads of its Energy and Infrastructure Practice.

Both are long-time partners at Ince, each with decades of experience. They will succeed outgoing Simon Hems, who departs the firm after leading the practice for the past three years.

Gillie Belsham is an experienced, commercially astute and well respected leading lawyer whose practice with Ince for over 35 years in disputes resolution at the highest levels has focussed on two main sectors, one of which is the energy and offshore sector, particularly from the US Gulf. Throughout her time at Ince, Gillie has built an impressive record of success and is known for her strategic focus on where the money is for the client and delivering the best possible result for the client in their toughest cases whether in complex litigation, arbitration or mediation. Gillie will continue to head up the firm’s Aviation practice which she has been expertly leading for over a decade.

Chris Kidd is also a long serving partner at Ince, having worked within the business for 35 years. He has a range of expertise and has advised clients on contract drafting, negotiations, and dispute resolution within highly contentious circumstances. He has knowledge of many markets having worked across both the maritime and energy sectors, recent work focusing on shipbuilding, offshore construction and the growing offshore renewable energy sector.

Ince is well placed to advise clients on emerging issues within this sector, and the appointment of Belsham and Kidd is indicative of Ince’s overall aim of assembling highly skilled specialist teams across its legal and professional services business. The London based pair will work together to develop the strategic vision of Ince’s Energy and Infrastructure department, focusing on diversifying the practice’s service offerings and growing the team of Energy and Infrastructure specialists further.

Commenting on the appointments, Adrian Biles, Chief Executive of The Ince Group said:

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of these highly experienced and well-respected partners as co-heads of what is an important division of Ince’s legal offering. Both Gillie and Chris have been long standing partners at Ince, and I know they will be successful in this new role and invaluable to the business.”

Speaking on the new role, Gillie Belsham said: “I am excited to be heading up this department alongside Chris. The services offered by the Energy and Infrastructure department are of utmost importance to many of Ince’s high-profile clients and I look forward to continuing to work on some of the most interesting and challenging cases in this sector”

Chris Kidd said of his appointment: “This is an important moment for Gillie and I, as we begin work on leading a department operating within a complex and ever-evolving environment. I am excited to take up the new position and work with my colleagues to help the practice grow and continue to offer industry best advice to Ince’s client base.”

Source: INCE