Ince & Co appoints ten new partners globally, including one partner hire

International law firm Ince & Co announced today the promotion of six lawyers to its partnership with effect from 1 May 2018, along with an additional partner hire. These follow the promotion of three partners in the Hamburg office on 1 April 2018. The new partners will further enhance the firm’s outstanding contentious practice whilst continuing to build transactional capabilities in its chosen sectors and geographies.

The newly promoted partners are:

Will Blagbrough, London: Will handles and negotiates a variety of complex shipping and trade contracts. He specialises in both contentious and non-contentious aspects of international trade. In addition, he advises on all facets of charterparties, contracts of affreightment, bills of lading and cargo damage and loss claims.

Catherine Earnshaw, London: Catherine is a commercial dispute resolution lawyer specialising in shipping litigation and general commercial disputes. She has wide ranging experience in commercial shipping litigation and related advisory and contract work. Catherine also advises on charterparty disputes, cargo claims and shipbuilding disputes.

Lee Sennett, London: Lee specialises in restructuring and non-contentious insolvency matters across the firm’s core sectors. He advises on all types of restructuring situations, accelerated M&A and formal corporate insolvency procedures (administration, liquidation and receivership), including sales and acquisitions connected to such processes.

Dimitris Giomelakis, Piraeus: Dimitris is a Greek qualified lawyer who joined the Ince & Co Piraeus office in January 2009. He specialises in wet and dry shipping, and other commercial dispute resolution as well as advising on non-contentious issues. In his dispute resolution practice he has extensive experience advising major local and international shipping companies, operators, charterers and underwriters, and other business and commercial clients in litigation before the Greek Courts.

Eileen Tang, Shanghai: Eileen’s practice centres around the shipping industry, with a particular focus on shipbuilding, ship sale and purchase, ship finance, financial leasing, cross border asset and project finance, foreign investment and general corporate finance matters.

Maureen Poh, Singapore: Maureen specialises in dispute resolution in the shipping, energy, and trade industries. She is experienced in non-contentious work in these areas and also has considerable experience of arbitration across multiple jurisdictions.

This year’s partner promotions are supplemented by an additional new partner hire:

Janice Lee, Hong Kong: Janice is an experienced asset finance lawyer who advises prominent PRC clients on ship and aviation finance matters. Janice has extensive experience in structured financing particularly in sale and lease back transactions. She advises major ship finance lenders and renowned PRC based financial leasing companies within the shipping and aviation sectors. Janice joins the firm from Stephenson Harwood, where she was a senior associate.

These appointments follow those of three new partners in Hamburg, effective from 1 April 2018:

Goetz Rahne: Goetz specialises in dry shipping (shipbuilding, charterparties, ship sale) and ship finance (security and mortgage enforcement). He is also part of the Hamburg ship finance team and advises clients in transactions and restructuring deals.

Christian Reinert: Christian’s practice covers restructuring and enforcement of loan agreements, often involving multiple jurisdictions. Christian assists clients, mainly ship finance banks, in relation to all factual and legal aspects of restructuring and enforcement with a focus on German and EU insolvency law.

Julia Wiechell: Julia acts for owners, charterers, and managers in contentious and non-contentious matters in all aspects of shipping law. Her focus is on sale and purchase transactions in yachting and commercial shipping. Julia has extensive experience in yachting matters and has specialised in this area.

Jan Heuvels, Ince & Co’s International Senior Partner, commented:

“I would like to welcome Janice to the firm, and congratulate this year’s new partners. Their experience and expertise builds on the excellent service that we are able to offer our clients in our chosen sectors of Transport, Trade, Energy & Infrastructure and Insurance. A number of our new partners are based outside of the UK, which is an illustration of the continued steps that we are taking to internationalise our business, which is in line with servicing the global needs of our clients.”

