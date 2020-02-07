Ince & Co associate is the first Greek lawyer to qualify in the Republic of the Marshall Islands

Vanessa Tzoannos, a senior associate in the Piraeus office of international law firm Ince & Co, is the first Greek lawyer, and one of the first female lawyers, to qualify as counsel to practice law in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. Vanessa’s qualification will enable the firm to offer its international clients even more extensive support in corporate, maritime, insolvency and financial law matters.

The Republic of the Marshall Islands has become increasingly prominent particularly in the shipping industry, as it provides a solid internationally accepted corporate regime (based on Delaware/US law) as well as one of the most widely used flags worldwide.

The firm’s clients with interests in this jurisdiction include banks, trusts, funds, shipowners, corporate services providers and private clients.

Robin Parry, Partner and head of the ship finance and transactional practice in Piraeus, commented:

“To qualify as a lawyer in the Marshall Islands is a fantastic achievement for Vanessa – all the more so as the first Greek national to do so. I am delighted that we can extend our areas of expertise into this commercially important jurisdiction. This demonstrates both Vanessa’s and Ince’s commitment to providing a full range of legal services to ship owners, financiers and international business generally.”

Source: Ince & Co.