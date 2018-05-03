Ince & Co Partner, David Beaves, is appointed to the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC) Belt and Road Advisory Committee

International law firm, Ince & Co is pleased to announce David Beaves, Managing Partner of the firm’s Hong Kong office, has been appointed to the HKIAC Belt and Road Advisory Committee. The HKIAC has formed the industry focussed committee to support projects related to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and launched an online resource platform dedicated to the BRI on 26 April.

David has more than 37 years’ experience of corporate, commercial and banking transactions throughout Asia, specialising in the shipping sector. He is widely recognised by peers, clients and independent legal directories as a leading lawyer. David is a thought leader with insight into the trends and developments that impact on the global shipping and trade industries, with recent focus on China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Brexit.

David Beaves, Managing Partner, Hong Kong, commented:

“I am pleased to be involved in the Belt and Road Advisory Committee which will assist the HKIAC in taking a leading role in supporting the Belt and Road Initiative. It is hugely important that BRI projects benefit from invaluable legal risk management, dispute resolution expertise and Hong Kong’s modern legal infrastructure.”

Jan Heuvels, International Senior Partner, commented:

“David’s appointment to the HKIAC Belt and Road Advisory Committee reflects his deep knowledge and expertise in the region and his enthusiasm and dedication for supporting China’s Belt and Road Initiative. It also complements our firm’s continued commitment to supporting our clients with interests in the region and our focus on China’s growing influence on the international stage.”

Source: Ince & Co.